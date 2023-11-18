HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ornaments worth ₹2.5 cr. among gifts from Tirumala temple to Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanur

Presentation made heralding ‘Panchami Theertham’ on the final day of Kartheeka Brahmotsavams

November 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The traditional ‘Saarey’ to Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanur being carried in a procession from Tirumala in the early hours of Saturday.

The traditional ‘Saarey’ to Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanur being carried in a procession from Tirumala in the early hours of Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities on Saturday presented the traditional ‘Saarey’ — a set of gift articles along with precious ornaments — to Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanoor.

The presentation was made heralding the auspicious ‘Panchami Theertham’ organised on the final day of the Kartheeka Brahmotsavams of the temple.

It included a silk sari, tulasi, kasturi, perfumes, sandalwood powder and refined camphor besides five varieties of prasadams — laddu, vada, jilebi, tendolam and appam.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy carried the gift articles in a procession around the thoroughfares of the hill temple in the wee hours of the day and later carried them down to Tirupati on foot amid tight security ahead of handing them over to JEO Veerabrahmam at Alipiri.

Precious ornaments, including a multi-layered golden ‘Yagnopaveetam’ and ‘Lakshmikasula Mala’ both weighing over 5 kg and worth ₹2.5 crore, were also presented to the Goddess on behalf of the Tirumala temple.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.