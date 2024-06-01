ADVERTISEMENT

Orientation session held for police in Anantapur ahead of vote counting

Published - June 01, 2024 06:37 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Section 144 is currently enforced in Guntakal town, prohibiting any gatherings of more than four individuals, and Section 30 of Police Act is also in effect, mandating that rallies and meetings cannot be convened without prior authorisation from the police, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

Police officials holding an orientation session for bandobast personnel in Anantapur on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gowthami Sali and Additional SP Vijayabhaskar Reddy on Saturday conducted an orientation session to provide comprehensive guidance to the police in Guntakal town and rural areas regarding the necessary precautions to be observed during the counting of votes scheduled on June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials said that Section 144 is currently enforced in Guntakal town, thereby prohibiting any gatherings of more than four individuals. Section 30 of Police Act is also in effect, mandating that rallies and meetings cannot be convened without prior authorisation from the police. After the announcement of election results, no victory rallies or processions must take place.

Any engagement in riots and altercations will be met with stringent legal repercussions within the bounds of the law. The sale of liquor is prohibited throughout Guntakal town on the day of election results. The officials emphasised that all political parties must exhibit a fair acceptance of both victory and defeat on the day of the election results. Any processions incorporating DJs and the use of loudspeakers are strictly forbidden within the town.

A stern warning is issued, emphasising the requirement for individuals to exercise restraint, with the commitment to enforce severe legal measures in the event of riots and conflicts. Currently, Guntakal town enjoys a peaceful environment and cooperation from all members of the community is essential to maintain this tranquility.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It is advised that on the day of the election results, students and young individuals should refrain from needlessly congregating on the streets and engaging in confrontations. Subsequently, mobile parties, QRT (Quick Response Teams), Rakshak teams, and Blue Colt teams have undergone preparatory exercises about their conduct on the day of the election results.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US