Orientation session held for police in Anantapur ahead of vote counting

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gowthami Sali and Additional SP Vijayabhaskar Reddy on Saturday conducted an orientation session to provide comprehensive guidance to the police in Guntakal town and rural areas regarding the necessary precautions to be observed during the counting of votes scheduled on June 4.

The officials said that Section 144 is currently enforced in Guntakal town, thereby prohibiting any gatherings of more than four individuals. Section 30 of Police Act is also in effect, mandating that rallies and meetings cannot be convened without prior authorisation from the police. After the announcement of election results, no victory rallies or processions must take place.

Any engagement in riots and altercations will be met with stringent legal repercussions within the bounds of the law. The sale of liquor is prohibited throughout Guntakal town on the day of election results. The officials emphasised that all political parties must exhibit a fair acceptance of both victory and defeat on the day of the election results. Any processions incorporating DJs and the use of loudspeakers are strictly forbidden within the town.

A stern warning is issued, emphasising the requirement for individuals to exercise restraint, with the commitment to enforce severe legal measures in the event of riots and conflicts. Currently, Guntakal town enjoys a peaceful environment and cooperation from all members of the community is essential to maintain this tranquility.

It is advised that on the day of the election results, students and young individuals should refrain from needlessly congregating on the streets and engaging in confrontations. Subsequently, mobile parties, QRT (Quick Response Teams), Rakshak teams, and Blue Colt teams have undergone preparatory exercises about their conduct on the day of the election results.