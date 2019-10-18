Orientation programme heldon school upgradation drive

B. Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of School Education, has said that the role of engineers is going to be crucial for the ‘Mana badi- Nadu nedu’ programme, to be launched next month. He was speaking at a one-day orientation programme on ‘Mana badi - Nadu nedu’ for Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) engineers at ZP hall here on Friday.

Mr. Rajasekhar said the programme was aimed at augmenting infrastructure in government schools. The State government would launch the programme on November 14 and the engineers should strive to upgrade government schools on the lines of the corporate ones. In the first phase, the State government decided to give facelift to 15,000 government schools.

The Principal Secretary also said that there should be no compromise on quality of the infrastructure and other amenities in schools

“In Delhi, there are 3,000 private schools and just 1,000 government schools. But the demand for government schools is high, because of the quality of infra and amenities provided,” he said.

He said there was enough time for the engineers to prepare plans and get into business. The State government would show the public the pictures of how the schools have been upgraded as a part of programme, he added.