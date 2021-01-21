Andhra Pradesh

‘Orient your attitudetowards career’

Students should orient their attitude towards achieving a flying career of their choice and at the same time, work towards the betterment of the society at large, said Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy.

The SP was addressing first year B.Tech students at the orientation programme at Chadalawada Ramanamma Engineering College here on Wednesday, which was presided over by group chairman and former TTD chief Chadalawada Krishnamurthy. Mr. Reddy gave tips to the students on punctuality, developing practical knowledge, time management and a career-centric approach.

