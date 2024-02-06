GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Organs of brain dead woman shifted from Kurnool to Hyderabad, Vijayawada

The donated organs were transported through the green channel under the presence of District Collector G. Srijana

February 06, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Collector G. Srijana overseeing the green channel transport of organs of a brain dead woman to Vijayawada and Hyderabad at the Govt. Hospital in Kurnool on Tuesday.

For the first time, an organ donation was carried out from a brain dead woman patient at the Kurnool Government General Hospital here on Tuesday.

District Collector G. Srijana told the media that the cadaver of Gajjala Pavani Latha (28) of Kurnool, who was declared brain dead on February 5 (Monday) at the Kurnool Government Hospital, was donated to the hospital by her family members on Tuesday.

The donated organs were transported to the KIMS Super Specialty Hospital in Hyderabad and Manipal Hospital in Vijayawada through the green channel in the presence of the Collector.

Dr. Srijana said that as per the ‘Jeevandan’ registration, the lungs of Gajjala Pavani Latha were sent to KIMS and the liver to the Manipal Hospital. Meanwhile, both the kidneys were donated to the Kurnool Government General Hospital and KIMS Hospital in Kurnool. The eyes would be donated to those in the Jeevandan registry of the General Hospital in Kurnool.

The Collector said that the vital organs of the Pavani Latha were sent to Hyderabad and Vijayawada with the help of competent doctors. She appreciated both the police and public for their cooperation in the success of the green channel. Senior surgeons of the hospital, police officials, and Red Cross representatives were also present.

