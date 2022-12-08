Organs of brain-dead farmer from Anantapur give new lease of life to three people

December 08, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A green channel was created to transport kidneys and liver of Narayana Swamy to Nellore and Visakhapatnam

Ramesh Susarla

A 59-year-old farmer from Palyam village in Anantapur district, Narayana Swamy, who was declared brain dead, gave a new lease of life to three persons by donating his organs on December 8 (Thursday). He met with an accident on December 5 (Monday) and was admitted to the KIMS Saveera Hospital here.

Doctors declared Narayana Swamy brain dead on December 7 (Wednesday). They sought the permission of the family members of Narayana Swamy for organ donation under the Jeevandan programme.

With the consent of the family members, the kidneys and liver of Narayana Swamy were harvested and sent to Visakhapatnam and Nellore.

“A green channel was created to ensure smooth and quick transport of the harvested organs. The organs were taken to the Bengaluru airport first by road and transported to Nellore and Visakhapatnam by a flight,” said IV-Town police station Circle Inspector P. Jakir Hussain Khan.

