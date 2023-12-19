GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Organs of a brain dead man airlifted to Tirupati

December 19, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Organs of a brain dead patient, Potnuru Rajeswara Rao, who was killed in a road accident, were airlifted to Padmavati hospital of Tirupati.

Mr. Rao’s family members, who belonged to Ravivalasa village of Tekkali mandal, Srikakulam district, agreed to donate the organs to others with the intervention of non-governmental organisations which facilitate the collection of organs from brain dead patients.

Recently, organs of a woman from Kottapeta village, Bodiga Mounika, were also sent to other hospitals through the green channel; she died in a road accident.

Lions Club, Srikakulam central president Ponnada Ravikumar urged the Andhra Pradesh government to emulate Tamil Nadu’s policy of passing an order for ensuring final rites with State honours for the deceased persons whose organs were donated to other patients.

