Organiser of meeting where stampede occurred arrested

January 02, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - GUNTUR

The police on Monday arrested Vuyyuru Srinivasa Rao, founder of Vuyyuru Foundation, who organised a meeting to distribute saris and groceries to the poor, which was attended by Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu, during which three women died and about nine others were injured in a stampede, here on Sunday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, an NRI and supporter of the TDP, organised the programme to distribute gifts to the poor on the occasion of centenary celebrations of party founder N.T. Rama Rao. In order to collect the gifts, the organisers distributed tokens to the public earlier and mobilised them for the meeting, the police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) is being booked against Mr. Srinivasa Rao under Section 304 part 2 of Indian Penal Code, DSP Y. Jessi Prasanthi said over phone. She said that inquiry was in progress to identify others involved in the incident.

Explaining the reasons for the stampede, the DSP said that the organisers did not build barricades properly to manage the crowd. Also the distribution of goodies did not start early. “We told them to start the distribution early, but they ignored our suggestions. They started distribution of gifts at around 6.30 p.m. The people who gathered for the meeting rushed to take the gifts, and were in a hurry to return home, which led to a sudden rush. In The people who sat in the programme rushed on to the persons standing in the queues. The sudden rush increased in the queue lines and pressure mounted on the people, who fell down”.

Reacting to the allegation of insufficient security, the DSP said that they deployed sufficient police personnel as required for the number of expected crowd as informed by the organisers. She said that the organisers informed the department that they were expecting around 10,000 people for the meeting. At the same time, the police came to know that the organisers distributed nearly 20,000 tokens, she added.

Meanwhile, Vasireddy Padma, Chairperson, AP Women’s Commission visited the Government General Hospital in the city and consoled the injured persons. She said that the Commission had ordered the District Superintendent of Police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Ms. Padma alleged that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the death of three women and injuries to several others. Mr. Naidu was trying to divert the attention of the public from the earlier Kandukur stampede in his meeting, which claimed eight lives, she alleged.