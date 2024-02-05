Organic Vegetable stall set up in Nellore Collectorate

February 05, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - NELLORE

The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project director Sambasiva Reddy announced that organic vegetables will be sold every Monday at the district Collectorate.

Speaking to the media, here on Monday, after inaugurating an organic vegetable stall at the Collectorate, he said that people from across the district would come for the ‘Spandan Programme’ scheduled every Monday, and the stall, maintained by DRDA personnel, will sell quality vegetables grown through natural farming.

“It is commendable that women in thrift societies have started this business,” Mr Reddy said, urging the people of Nellore to buy organic vegetables and spread awareness about the benefits of organically-grown vegetables.