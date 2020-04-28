Organic humidifier chamber replaces sprinkler tunnels

With every passing day in the fight against COVID-19, newer methods are coming up for mass disinfection at public places, where footfalls are high and large quantities of disinfectants are needed.

To negate any harmful effects of sodium hypochlorite, CitroBioShield - an organic disinfectant - has been used in Anantapur district for the past 15 days.

Taking it a step further, an NGO, Sugardana and Sabari Hospitals, installed an ‘organic humidifier chamber’ at the entrance of the Collector’s office and KIMS Saveera COVID-19 Hospital. This solution and humidifier using nanotechnology ensures a 10 to 12 micron layer is formed and within seven seconds of a person’s stay / passing through it, effective disinfection happens.

The centrifugal humidifier uses a motorised air blower that has an in-built storage tank. About the advantage of the humidifier, Sugardana promoter Karthik Narayan told The Hindu that it uses only one-third of the solution needed in a disinfectant tunnel. An eight-feet sprinkler tunnel uses seven litres to nine litres of diluted solution per hour, whereas a humidifier uses only two to three litres, he said.

The humidifier has been connected to a 20-litre overhead tank that keeps on refilling the built-in storage of the machine. It can cover an area of 2,500 square feet, but the chamber is closed on both ends with flexible blinds, is 8 feet x 4 feet and 8 feet tall.

District COVID-19 Special Officer K. Vijayanand along with Collector Gandham Chandrudu and Assistant Collector M. Jahnavi formally inaugurated the facility at the Collectorate and Agriculture Market Yard. At the market yard, two organic disinfectant sprinkler tunnels have been set up both at the entrance and exit points. Sugardana has spent over ₹12 lakh to set up 11 such units in Anantapur district under its Corporate Social Responsibility. The YSR NRI and IT Wing also chipped in by providing the chamber infrastructure.