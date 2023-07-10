Organic farming helps enhance farmers’ income, provides health benefits to consumers, says A.P. Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy

July 10, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - GUNTUR

Organic farming provides better remuneration to farmers on the one hand and gives healthy life to consumers on the other, observed Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

He participated as a guest for a programme organised on organic farming at Attaluru village in Amaravati mandal of Palnadu district on Monday and interacted with the farmers who have been practising this agriculture for a long time.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy also visited a field of organically grown papaya, interacted with the farmer and inquired about the practice. He also inquired about the organic manure preparing units at the village, where around 400 farmers had transitioned to organic farming over a period of more than eight years with sustained efforts.

The farmers association of the village informed the Minister that they have been cultivating different varieties of vegetables, fruits and other crops and supplying to the market in Guntur and other cities.

On the occasion, the Minister said the future belongs to organic products and farmers in the State should start thinking in this direction. He said it will reduce the chemical burden on the soil as well.