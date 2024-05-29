Organ donation gets a boost at Ruia Government General Hospital

Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) in Tirupati was at the epicentre of organ donations on May 27. The state-run hospital witnessed three eye donations on a single day (May 27). “People are voluntarily coming forward more often now to donate eyes,” said Dr. Chalapathi Reddy, professor and head of Ophthalmology department at Ruia.

C. Nagarajamma (60) of Govindareddypalli village in Irala mandal of Chittoor district died while undergoing treatment and her paternal grandson C. Bhupathi immediately agreed to donate her eyes, marking the first eye donation of the day at SVRR Government General Hospital.

Meanwhile, M.P. Kumari (63) of Puttur town in Tirupati district suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed. Her husband Govinda Swamy agreed to donate his wife’s eyes, wishing that at least her eyes get to ‘live longer’.

V. Balaji (56), a railway loco pilot from Thalaripalle in Pakala mandal of Tirupati district, who was suffering from an ailment passed away recently. His wife V. Sujatha did not think for a second before agreeing to donate her husband’s eyes, making it three eye donations in a single day.

The concept of organ donation has received the much-needed encouragement, and the heightened awareness levels among the public is quite conspicuous in the form of the increased donations in the recent times.

SVRRGGH Superintendent Dr. G. Ravi Prabhu explained that the donated organs would be of immense use during life-saving surgeries. The donations also stand testimony to the success achieved by the hospital’s staff members in motivating the kin of the deceased persons to part with the organs of their beloved, but departed kin.

“Those willing to donate organs to our hospital can contact 8500880126”, said the hospital’s Public Relations Officer Veera Kiran.

