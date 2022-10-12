Ordinance on village and ward secretariats soon

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government is expected to soon give a legal framework to the village and ward secretariats and their functionaries by promulgating an ordinance.

According to official sources, a relevant Bill was proposed to be introduced in the last Assembly session, but it got delayed due to inter-departmental consultations. Now, the same has been finalised and the ordinance is likely to be issued within a couple of weeks.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the village and ward secretariats at Karapa village in Kakinada district in October 2019 in a significant step towards decentralisation of administration.