Ordinance on village and ward secretariats soon

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 12, 2022 20:16 IST

The State government is expected to soon give a legal framework to the village and ward secretariats and their functionaries by promulgating an ordinance. 

According to official sources, a relevant Bill was proposed to be introduced in the last Assembly session, but it got delayed due to inter-departmental consultations.  Now, the same has been finalised and the ordinance is likely to be issued within a couple of weeks. 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the village and ward secretariats at Karapa village in Kakinada district in October 2019 in a significant step towards decentralisation of administration.

