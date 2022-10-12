Andhra Pradesh

Ordinance on village and ward secretariats soon

The State government is expected to soon give a legal framework to the village and ward secretariats and their functionaries by promulgating an ordinance. 

According to official sources, a relevant Bill was proposed to be introduced in the last Assembly session, but it got delayed due to inter-departmental consultations.  Now, the same has been finalised and the ordinance is likely to be issued within a couple of weeks. 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the village and ward secretariats at Karapa village in Kakinada district in October 2019 in a significant step towards decentralisation of administration.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2022 8:18:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ordinance-on-village-and-ward-secretariats-soon/article66002050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY