Orders for forming ward and village secretariats issued

The State government issued an order on Saturday for the constitution of ward secretariats in all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for revamping the service delivery thereby improving the living standards of people with Navaratnalu as the core theme of governance.

According to the G.O., each ward secretariat will have 10 functional assistants (ward secretaries) to be placed under the administrative control of the municipal commissioners, providing services for every 4,000 population in the State.

The 10 secretaries will be administrative, amenities, sanitation and environment, education, planning and regulation, welfare and development, energy, health, revenue, and women and weaker sections protection secretaries.

The functions were broadly grouped into 14 services viz., water supply, public health, sanitation and waste management, roads, drains, culverts and other civic amenities, urban forestry and environment, street lighting, burial grounds, crematoriums, safeguarding the interests of weaker sections, women etc., animal welfare, urban and town planning and land-use regulation, urban poverty alleviation, education and culture, vital statistics, including registration of births and deaths, and fire services.

The timeline for recruitment and positioning of ward secretaries are as follows: collection and compilation of employee data of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department: July 18; identification of the gap between existing secretaries and to be recruited and issue of notification for recruitment of the deficit employees July 22; last date for receipt of applications August 5; conduct of written test August 16 to September 15; and publication of selected list and issue of appointment orders September 20.

Village secretaries

A separate order for forming the village secretariats was issued on July 19 to cater to every 2,000 population.

The notification for determining the number of secretariats, finalising designations and number of functionaries, finalising recruitment criteria and designation-wise eligibility criteria and legal verification of proposals has to be issued up to July 22, and recruitment of functionaries and issue of appointment letters has to be done between July 23 and September 15.