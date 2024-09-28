Order probe into Tirumala Laddu row, demands YSRCP leader

East Godavari district YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) newly-elected president Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Saturday demanded a detailed probe by the Supreme Court sitting judges into the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of Tirumala laddu.

The new body of the YSRCP East Godavari district has also decided to wage a battle on the two issues; transparent sand policy and fight for false cases against the YSRCP party cadre in the East Godavari district.

In his maiden address after taking charge as the new East Godavari district president, former B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna said, “The district-level cadre of the party has decided to expose the ruling party on its silence on its promises, titled Super Six”.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Raja pledged to defend the party cadre from the harassment and physical attacks by the alliance (TDP-BJP-JSP) partners. The former MLAs of all the constituencies of the East Godavari district and next-level cadre extended support to strengthen the party and fight on the issues at the ground level.