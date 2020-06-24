Order probe into purchase of wetlands: Vundavalli

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

24 June 2020 23:08 IST

‘They are unfit for housing purpose’

Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar on Wednesday said he had asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to order an inquiry into the purchase of the wetlands (knows as Ava land) near the city for the housing programme.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Arun Kumar said, “About one month ago, I had written a letter to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, drawing his attention to the way the lands were purchased at an exorbitant price of ₹43 lakh per acre. There is no response from him till date.”

The district authorities had purchased 525 acres by offering ₹43 lakh per acre at two sites – Burugupudi and Kolamuru, which were believed to be wetlands, for distribution among the poor, Mr. Arun Kumar said, and observed that given its nature, the Burugupudi site was not suitable for housing.

Sand supply

Referring to availability of sand, Mr. Arun Kumar said there was no guarantee on its supply in time in the existing mechanism.

“The government’s sand policy has a direct impact on those engaged in the construction sector. If sand is available to the consumers, the construction workers can eke out a living during the troubled times,” he opined.

The former MP also criticised Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for allocating ₹80,560 crore for welfare schemes.