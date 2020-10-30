Order issued for recruiting 581 Arogya Mithras

VIJAYAWADA

30 October 2020 23:04 IST

The government accorded permission to the CEO of Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust to fill up the existing vacant posts of 581 Arogya Mithras who will be working at network hospitals, and 37 vacancies of team leaders.

A G.O. was issued by Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal on Friday.

It was stated that the recruitment was for streamlining the services under Aarogyasri scheme in the network hospitals and strengthening referral system in the government hospitals as per the Chief Minister's instructions.

