Optical Coherence Tomography machine introduced at city hospital

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 31, 2022 23:19 IST

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh along with renowned cardiologist from Belgium Elvin Kedhi inaugurated the ‘Optical Coherence Tomography’ machine at the Andhra Hospitals Brain and Heart Institute here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jogi Ramesh appreciated the contribution of Andhra Hospitals to society by bringing in advanced medical equipment and world renowned doctors besides provide free surgeries to a large number of children. OCT is a novel promising imaging modality used to examine the coronary arteries and has 10 times higher resolution than intra vascular ultra sound, Chief Interventional Cardiologist J. Srimannarayana said.

He said OCT can differentiate tissue characteristics and provide detailed information of dissection, tissue prolapse, thrombi and incomplete stent apposition(ISA).

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Andhra Hospital’s Managing Director P.V.Ramana Murthy, Chief of Pediatrics and Neonatology Services P.V.Rama Rao, Cardiothoracic Surgeon R. Dilip Kumar and others were present.

Earlier, Dr. Elvin also addressed a seminar on ‘Complex Angioplasty with Physiological and Anatomical Imaging’ on the hospital premises. Doctors from across the State attended the seminar.

