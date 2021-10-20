Opposition would not hesitate to incite communal violence: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA:

Blaming the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the disturbances that were witnessed on Tuesday, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made a serious allegation that the Opposition party would not hesitate to incite communal violence as part of its conspiracy to derail the government’s welfare agenda.

In his speech that followed the disbursement of financial assistance under Jagananna Thodu scheme on Wednesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the TDP was unable to accept the growing popularity of the government and was hence trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere.

He insisted that ever since it lost power in the 2019 elections, the TDP was placing obstacles in the government’s path by filing a slew of petitions in the High Court and spreading falsehoods through the ‘yellow media’.

The CM said some TDP leaders made disparaging remarks on him the other day and went on to create ruckus when people who admired him lost cool on seeing and hearing their abuses and resorted to attacks.

He said the TDP leaders were habituated to speaking in such a foul language the kind of which he never uttered and they were desperate to derive political mileage by creating a law and order problem.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the TDP failed to win even a single election after receiving the severe drubbing in 2019 general elections.

“The Opposition leaders are unable to bear the love and affection being shown to me and my government. This is what prompted them to behave in such a deplorable manner”, the CM added.