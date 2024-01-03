GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Opposition will make more attempts to break families, new alliances, says AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

I will not believe in the ‘alliance’ and believe only in god and the people, says Mr. Jagan

January 03, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

T. Appala Naidu
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

KAKINADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday stated that the opposition parties would make more attempts to ‘break the families’ for their political mileage in the coming days in the state. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the YSR Pension Kanuka which offers a monthly pension of ₹3,000 to the beneficiaries of all the social security pensions at a public meeting in Kakinada city. Addressing the gathering in Kakinada, the CM has stated: “In the coming days, more attempts will be made to break the families and more alliances will be forged in the State by the opposition parties for political mileage. I will not believe in any ‘alliance’ as I believe in the god and the people”.

“I felt the need to present my report to the people on the development and welfare as the opposition parties would soon rush to every household with many lies”, said Mr. Reddy. “It was the same State with the same budget. Everything has been achieved with the change of the Chief Minister. The fruits of my policies are visible in every village with more infrastructure facilities”, he added. 

Projects for Kakinada: Accompanied by Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, the Chief Minister has virtually inaugurated ₹20-crore YSR Skating Rink, ₹20-crore Kalakshetra, ₹15-crore trauma care centre and ₹65-crore Road Over Bridge (RoB) in Kakinada city. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also sanctioned ₹47 crore for the drinking water project for Kakinada.

