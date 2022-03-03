Opposition welcomes Andhra Pradesh High court Order on Amaravati

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari. File

March 03, 2022 16:41 IST

The Opposition parties asked the government to complete all developmental works in Amaravati within six months as directed by the Court

The Opposition parties, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) have welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s Order on Capital Amaravati.

The Opposition parties, on March 3, demanded the State government to honour the judgment and take steps to implement the Orders in letter and spirit. The Opposition parties asked the government to complete all developmental works in Amaravati within six months as directed by the Court.

“The BJP national General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari said that the BJP was committed to Amaravati as the Capital of Andhra Pradesh. The Union government released thousands of crores of rupees for the development of Amaravati as Capital of Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

The TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar said the High Court judgment was a tight slap on the State government. “The government should not take it as a prestige issue and continue Amaravati as the Capital of A.P. The government should develop the plots and handover the same to the farmers,” they said.

The CPI(M) State Secretary V. Srinivas Rao said the government should not stretch the matter further and continue Amaravati as administrative and Legislative Capital. As per the agreements entered into with the farmers, the government should allot plots to the farmers.

Mr. Srinivas Rao condemned allocation of mere ₹5 lakh in the Union Budget for the development of Amaravati. “The Central government should release adequate funds,” he said.

The CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should not give any scope for controversies and continue Amaravati as Capital. “Amaravati should be developed as per the Court Orders,” he said.