Opposition up in arms against hike in bus fares

The opposition parties are gearing themselves up for a State-wide agitation against the government’s decision to increase the APSRTC bus fares.

The Opposition TDP has decided to raise the issue during the Assembly session that is scheduled to commence on Monday.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, TDP senior leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Kollu Ravindra and Bode Prasad said that the increase in the bus fares would cause a huge burden on the people.

“It will have an adverse impact on the prices of essential commodities as well. People will not be able to bear the burden under the present circumstances,” Mr. Rao said.

‘Huge burden’

“The TDP will soon launch a State-wide agitation. Our MLAs will raise the issue in the Assembly and mount pressure on the government to drop its plan to increase the bus fares. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should clarify the basis on which the decision has been taken,” Mr. Rao added.

“If the fares are increased, the overall burden on the people in five years will be ₹3,500 crore,” Mr. Rao claimed.

“One has to spend ₹100 more if he or she were to travel to Hyderabad from Machilipatnam,” said Mr. Ravindra.

Referring to the onion crisis, he said people were fighting to lay their hands on their quota of 1 kg of the vegetable because the supply was not proper in the rythu bazaars. The government failed to supply onion commensurate with the demand, he alleged.

The Left parties gave a call for State-wide protests on December 11 demanding that the government drop its plan to increase the RTC bus fares. They also asked the government to rein in the prices of onion.

“People are already burdened because of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and a host of other issues. Daily wage workers are struggling to make both ends meet because of lack of work and hike in the prices of essential commodities. Any increase in the RTC bus fares will only burden them further,” said representatives of the Left parties, who included CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu.

“Though the government is providing onion for ₹25 a kg in the rythu bazaars, one is forced to wait for hours in the queue lines to procure just 1 kg,” they said.