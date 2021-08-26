‘Opposition trying to politicise AgriGold issue’

GUNTUR

26 August 2021 00:46 IST

MLC and convener of the AgriGold Victims’ Committee Lella Appireddy has said it is unfortunate that the Opposition is trying to gain political mileage out of the AgriGold issue even after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed ₹905.57 crore to those who deposited less than ₹20,000 in the firm.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had shown a big heart in coming to the rescue of those who had been cheated by AgriGold, a firm floated during the TDP regime, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Nowhere in the history of the country had the government come to the aid of victims cheated by a private firm, said Mr. Appireddy.

In the first Cabinet meeting, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had said the State government would sanction ₹11,500 crore to the victims and the latest GO sanctioning aid to them was a part of it.