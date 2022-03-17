Opposition trying to drive a wedge between SCs, alleges Vijaya Sai Reddy

Several schemes under Navaratnalu aimed at reaching out to them, says the YSRCP leader

The opposition parties are trying to drive a wedge between the people belonging to the Dalits and weaker sections, who have remained the bedrock of the YSRCP, says party Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s SC Cell here on Thursday, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said no other Chief Minister had done so much for the welfare of the Dalits as Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“We urge our brothers and sisters to strengthen the hands of the Chief Minister and bring the party back to power in the next elections with a thumping majority,” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy exhorted.

The Chief Minister had set up three corporations for various sub communities among the SCs and allocated ₹1,800 crore for them. Many of the schemes under the Navaratnalu were aimed at reaching out to the beneficiaries belonging to the SCs on saturation basis.

MLA Meruga Nagarjuna said the YSRCP government was Dalit friendly. MLC Lella Appireddy said for the first time in the history of the State, a Dalit woman was made the Home Minister. This apart, four Cabinet berths were given to the SCs.