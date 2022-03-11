Opposition terms A.P. budget hopeless

‘Allocations for agriculture, power, education and health are meagre’

The opposition parties termed the State Budget presented on Friday by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy as “hopeless and one that is against development.”

The Chief Minister and the Finance Minister tried to “weave a magic” with figures, but in real terms there was nothing that spoke about development, the parties alleged.

“There is no focus on industrial development or infrastructure creation,” said TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.

“No sizeable budget has been catered to the ongoing projects. There is no mention of any new project either. Agriculture and power sectors, which are economic drivers, have not been allocated sufficient funds,” the TDP leader observed.

The Union government’s share of funds in the welfare and housing schemes was also included in the State Budget, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged. “This budget will increase the debt burden, as both fiscal and revenue deficits projected are more than ₹60,000 crore,” he said.

CPI(M) State Secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao said the budget seemed to have been prepared only to appease a few sections of people and without any vision for development.

Job calendar

“Health and education too have been ignored, as the increase in the allocations for the sectors is marginal. The allocations for the SC/ST sub-plans are insufficient as they are not commensurate with their populations,” he said.

“There is also no focus on employment generation and nothing much has been said about the promised job calendar,” he added.