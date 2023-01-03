Opposition takes a dig at YSRCP govt. for imposing curbs on public meetings in Andhra Pradesh

January 03, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Opposition parties have opposed the G.O. issued by the Andhra Pradesh government, putting restrictions on the public meetings and roadshows.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau and MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary described the G.O. the ‘new year gift’ that deprives the people of their democratic rights.

“The G.O. was issued based on the provisions of the 1861 Police Act implemented by the Britishers. It is outdated. This amounts to maligning the democracy. Unable to digest the enormous response to the meetings of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to stifle the voice of the Opposition. By issuing the G.O., Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is making efforts to cover up his failures and the growing anti-incumbency,” said Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna and his Communist Party of India (Marxist) counterpart V. Srinivasa Rao, in separate statements, demanded that the State government must withdraw the G.O.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the G.O. was issued to cover up the failures of the government. “The democracy will be in danger if the police are bestowed with such enormous powers. It is undemocratic to restrict roadshows and rallies merely due to Kandukur and Guntur incidents,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the G.O. gave an impression that the dictatorship was prevailing in the State.

“Many industrial accidents took place in the recent past. Does it mean that the government should close down all the industries? The government says that permissions will be given in special situations. Does it mean that the government will give permissions only to the YSRCP leaders for roadshows and rallies?” he asked.