Opposition should raise dilution of Forest Conservation Act issue in special Parliament session: AIKMKS national co-convener Simhadri Jhansi

September 03, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

All India Khet Mazdoor Kisan Sabha National Convener and Rythu Coolie Sangham of Andhra Pradesh State President Simhadri Jhansi on September 3 urged the Opposition parties to register their objections and strive hard to repeal the amendments made to the Forest Conservation Act (1980) in the special Parliament session to be convened between September 18 and 22.

She said that lakhs of tribal people of Srikakulam and Parvatipuram-Manyam district would face untold miseries as the Act would allow the surrender of forest lands to the corporate sector, under the guise of development. She held a preparatory meeting in Srikakulam to garner support from a maximum number of tribal people for the All India Adivasi Convention to be organised on September 12 in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the special Parliament session would be a great opportunity for Opposition parties to register their protest over the amendments that were made in the last session without any discussion.

“Unfortunately, the issues of tribal people are never discussed thoroughly on any platform. That is why, we are organising an all-India convention in Visakhapatnam in which many top leaders from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra would also participate. The aim of the meeting was to protect the right to live and the right to have land for tribal people. The protection of existing tribal welfare Acts is also top of our agenda,” Ms. Jhansi said.

Rythu Coolie Sangham’s State Assistant Secretary Dantuluri Varma said that the destruction of forest lands would also lead to ecological imbalances which would be harmful to all sections of society. He said that the issues of tribal farmers and labourers would be discussed at length and resolutions passed to make Opposition parties include them in their election manifestos to be released ahead of Assembly and Parliament elections.

