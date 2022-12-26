Opposition refuses to see development in Andhra Pradesh, says Peddireddi

December 26, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Minister for Power, Panchayat Raj and Forest Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has alleged that the Opposition is refusing to see the development happening in Andhra Pradesh.

On the concluding day of his ‘Palle Bata’ programme in Punganur constituency, Mr. Reddy inaugurated a Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK), a family clinic and other facilities. The Minister covered 153 villages during his five-day tour.

Speaking to the media, the Minister took potshots at the Opposition and a section of the media for levelling charges against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government that it was splurging borrowed funds on welfare schemes instead of taking up developmental projects.

“The government is according equal priority to people’s welfare and the development of the State. Development is happening right in front of your eyes. People have taken note of it, but the Opposition and its paid media refuse to see the development,” said Mr. Ramachandra Reddy.

Water to Kuppam

Alleging that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had failed to provide drinking and irrigation water to his native constituency of Kuppam, despite a long stint in the power, Mr. Reddy said that the YSRCP government would supply water from Gandikota through the Kuppam branch canal, under the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project.

He also explained the ambitious plans to build storage reservoirs in Mudivedu, Punganur and Somala to root out the issues pertaining to drought from the arid western tract of Chittoor district.

SEZ project

The Minister also announced to develop a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in 10,000 acres in his Punganur constituency.

While extending an invitation to industrialists to plan their investments in the SEZ by offering special concessions and incentives, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy called it an ‘ideal destination’, which was just an hour’s drive from Bengaluru airport.