Opposition parties will face drubbing in next elections in A.P., says Kodali

Former flays remarks by TDP and JSP against Jagan

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
October 21, 2022 22:01 IST

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has said that all opposition parties would be out of the arena in the 2024 general elections. They would face a drubbing in the “political football game” being played by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

At a press conference at Gudivada on Friday, he came down heavily on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders for their comments against the Chief Minister and the YSRCP government. He said that the Opposition parties were resorting to mudslinging against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as they had failed to meet the expectations of the people. The TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and others were worried about the successes of Mr. Jagan’s public meetings, he said. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was a social engineer and brought in many social reforms. The Opposition parties were interested in mudslinging against Mr. Jagan but not inclined to see the welfare and developmental works taken up by him, he said.

