Opposition parties welcome HC’s interim order on G.O. No.1

January 13, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The opposition parties have welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s interim order suspending the G.O. No. 1 that prohibits roadshows and rallies in the State.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC P. Ashok Babu said that the suspension of the G.O. was like Sankranti festival for all those who strive for democratic rights.

The people were opposing the G.O. tooth and nail as it was aimed at murdering democracy, he said.

“The Police Act of 1861 was aimed at addressing the law and order problem. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is using it as a weapon against the opposition leaders,” he alleged.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna welcomed the interim order, and urged the State government to withdraw the G.O. immediately.