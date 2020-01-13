Opposition parties urge YSRCP, TDPto oppose CAA, NRC in Assembly

Opposition parties and minority leaders, protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and National Register of Citizens(NRC), urged the members of YSRSP and TDP to jointly pass a resolution in A.P. Assembly rejecting implementation of the CAA and NRC on January 20.

Communist Party of India(CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna gave a ‘Chalo Assembly’ call to everyone to put pressure on YSRCP and TDP to convey their message to the Modi government that CAA, NRC and NPR would not be implemented in Andhra Pradesh like 12 other States in the country.

Speaking at a public meeting attended by a large number of minorities and supporters of Left parties here on Sunday, Mr. Ramakrishna accused the BJP of polarising the society.

He asked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Chandrababu Naidu to follow the example of Kerala’s Pinarai Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee and ten other Chief Ministers, who opposed the implementation of the CAA.

“Why should 18 crore Muslims in the country live in perennial fear? If we resolve to show BJP its place, none can stop,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

“Mr. Modi has to take a step back following the large scale agitation all over the country,” he added. CPI leader M. Abdul Gafoor, while making fun of Mr. Modi’s oft-repeated jibe of Tukde-Tukde gang, said BJP was in fact the one breaking the country.

He wanted to know from the Prime Minister why he was not able to go to the North Eastern States despite scheduling visit thrice, and said it was because of the opposition to NRC and CAA in those States. Former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar was supposed to address the gathering, but he could not make it to the event.