Opposition parties urge State govt. to complete land acquisition for Central Tribal University-AP

May 08, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATIPURAM

Representatives of opposition parties and tribal organisations urged the State government to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh near Saluru town of Parvatipuram-Manyam district. They said its establishment in the proposed site was keep getting delayed because land acquisition was yet to be completed.

The State government had indicated that the groundbreaking ceremony would take place in June 2023, but officers have reportedly not cleared the compensation for those who had handed over their land for the university’s construction.

The State government has to release around ₹25 crore for the acquisition of 561.88 acres of land in Chinnamedapalli of Mentada mandal and Marrivasa of Dattirajeru mandal. The university site is located in Saluru Assembly constituency, which is represented by Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajannadora, who handles tribal welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal students affected

Girijana Samskshema Sangham-North Andhra region general secretary Palaka Ranjit Kumar said the delay in the construction of the university was affecting the higher education of tribal students.

He said the university, which currently functioned in temporary buildings in Vizianagaram, lacked hostels. “The university is unable to start new courses for want of additional classrooms and hostels,” he added.

What the Opposition says

TDP-Parvitipuram observer Boina Govinda Rajulu said the State government had not taken up any development activity in the newly formed Parvatipuram-Manyam district. He said the then TDP government had acquired land at Relli village of Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district to establish the university by utilising central funds. “The YSRCP government had changed the site for its political gain but failed to construct the university in the last four years,” Mr. Govindarajulu alleged.

Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji asked the State government to appoint a special officer to speed up the process so that the construction would begin in the new academic year of 2023-24.

Jana Sena Party leader Vangala Dalinaidu said the State government was ignoring the development of Parvatipuram-Manyam district in spite of its tall claims about tribal welfare.

Meanwhile, the university management have been urging the Chief Minister’s Office in Vijayawada to release the funds. It is hopeful that the State government would take the necessary steps.