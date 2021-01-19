Opposition parties trying to malign image of govt.: Botcha

ANANTAPUR

19 January 2021 00:37 IST

YSRCP never used religion for political gain, says Botcha

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has alleged that the opposition parties are deliberately maligning the image of the YSRCP government over the incidents of idol desecrations and attacks on places of worship.

Addressing a gathering at Upparapalli in Anantapur district after distribution of house site pattas as part of the ‘Jagananna Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme on Monday, the Minister said the YSRCP government had never used religion for political gain and doling out the benefits of all welfare schemes to the beneficiaries irrespective of their political affiliations.

Referring to the incidents of idols stolen in Guntur on Sunday and a similar incident in Anantapur, Mr. Satyanarayana said never had the YSRCP played with the religious sentiments of people.

“People voted in favour of the YSRCP in 2019 elections and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keeping the promises he had made during his padayatra. Had the TDP government done something good for the people, they would not have voted for us,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

Close to 30 lakh people will fulfil their dream of owning a house in Andhra Pradesh. Around 28,500 people will get the benefits of housing scheme in Anantapur Assembly Constituency alone, said MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy.

UGD scheme

He sought funds for the Underground Drainage Scheme and bio-mining of existing dumpyard in the city. In response, Mr. Satyanarayana promised to get the G.Os for both the projects issued at the earliest to ensure their completion within the next three years.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu said 2.25 lakh house sites and TIDCO houses were being given to the eligible beneficiaries and 1.11 lakh houses would be constructed as per the choice of beneficiaries.

As there was no sufficient land in Anantapur Urban constituency, some fully-developed layouts were made in Rapthadu and Singanamala constituency.

Government whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, R&B Minister Malagundla Sankarnarayana, Joint Collector A. Siri and others were present on the occcasion.