Andhra Pradesh: Opposition parties to support farmers’ Maha Padayatra rally

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu along with other Opposition leaders releasing a book on the capital city of Amaravati, in Vijayawada on Thursday. Ramesh Kandula, the author of the book, is third from left. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Opposition parties including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) have pledged their support to the Amaravati farmers’ ‘Maha Padayatra’ from the capital city of Amaravati to Arasavilli in Srikakulam district.

The padayatra is scheduled to start from Amaravati on September 12.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu released a book titled ‘Amaravati Vivadalu Vastavalu’, authored by Kandula Ramesh, here on Thursday. On the occasion, Mr. Naidu recalled his efforts in developing the city of Hyderabad, and his role in the formation of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad and the development of the city’s software industry.

“Now, the Telangana government depends on Hyderabad for the development of the rest of the State. People may not remember me or recall my name when they arrive at the Hyderabad airport. But, a feeling of satisfaction and my conscience have been guiding me all these years. There was no correlation between elections and development,” he said.

Mr. Naidu explained his choice of Amaravati as the capital city for the residual State of Andhra Pradesh. “After bifurcation, Tirupati could have been made the capital had I agreed to do so when I was Chief Minister. Thousands of acres of land was also available. However, we wanted an area that was centrally located. Hence, Amaravati was chosen. The farmers were made partners in development of the capital city. The farmers also cooperated with the government and voluntarily came forward,” Mr. Naidu said.

BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had clearly stated that Amaravati was the capital of Andhra Pradesh. “Mr. Shah clearly told BJP cadres that they need not distance themselves from the Amaravati agitation. There is no scope for any misconceptions in this regard. The BJP will support the maha padayatra,” he said.

Congress leader N. Tulasi Reddy said that there was no change in the stand of the Congress on the issue of Amaravati. The Congress stands for one capital city of Amaravati and extends support to the padayatra, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna recalled that the Communists had supported the idea of establishing the capital in Vijayawada in the 1950s. The CPI will support the padayatra, he said.

JSP leader Srinivas Yadav said party chief Pawan Kalyan has supported the cause of the Amaravati farmers since the beginning. The JSP will continue the same, he said.