Opposition parties strongly object to CM’s remarks against SEC

BJP Vizianagaram district president Reddi Pavani submitting a memorandum to District Collector M.Hari Jawaharlal in Vizianagaram on Monday.

VIZIANAGARAM

16 March 2020 18:20 IST

‘Launch election process afresh to protect democracy’

Opposition parties, including the TDP, BJP and Lok Satta Party, on Monday strongly objected to allegations levelled by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy against State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar who had postponed the elections while citing coronavirus scare.

They said that that making allegations against the constitutional bodies was unfortunate and no leader had made such comments against the SEC previously.

BJP leaders, including Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju, Reddi Pavani and Bhavireddy Sivaprasad Reddy, submitted a memorandum to District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal seeking action over violent incidents relating to local body elections. They insisted on re-issuing of election notification to ensure free and fair elections. Ms. Pavani said that the SEC had taken action on many Collectors and police officials after observing the violence in many places and his decisions with regard to postponement of election and action on officials should not be questioned by anyone, including the Chief Minister.

TDP Vizianagaram district president Mahanti Chinnam Naidu, Vizianagaram Constituency in-charge Aditi Gajapathi Raju sought an inquiry over the unprecedented irregularities in the election process. They said that YSRCP leaders had threatened others to withdraw their nominations at many places. They strongly insisted on launching the election process afresh to protect democracy in the State.

Lok Satta Party State Executive president Bhisetti Babji urged the ruling party leaders to withdraw their allegations against Mr. Ramesh Kumar. He said that postponement of election might cause inconvenience to many but holding free and fair election was equally important to allow people to exercise their franchise without any fear.