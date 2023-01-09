Opposition parties spreading misinformation on early polls in Andhra Pradesh, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

January 09, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - GUNTUR

It appears the opposition parties have taken the responsibility of giving hints on early elections in Andhra Pradesh, instead of the ruling party, Government Adviser (Public Affairs) and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said.

“Usually, it is the ruling party leaders who want early elections and drop hints about it. But the opposition parties seem to have taken this responsibility on their shoulders and are spreading misinformation,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said after participating in the anniversary celebrations of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalapa Yatra at the YSRCP Central Office on January 9 (Monday).

Taking a dig at Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu does not have any achievements to his credit, while Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has never lost trust of the people.

Referring to the meeting between Mr. Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, the YSRCP leader said that it seemed as the ‘film star was consoling the TDP chief’. “Everybody in the State knows that the TDP and the JSP have an alliance. It is time both the parties made an open statement about it instead of playing hide and seek politics,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, along with MLCs Umareddy Venkateswarulu, Lella Appi Reddy and Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh, cut a cake in the presence of YSRCP leaders and activists.