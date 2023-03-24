Opposition parties, social activists demand early completion of irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh

March 24, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Opposition parties and social activists are gearing up to launch a protracted struggle to exert pressure on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government to complete all the pending irrigation projects including Veligonda and Polavaram at the earliest.

Addressing the media here on March 24 (Friday), Andhra Pradesh Abhviruddhi Adhyayana Vedika general secretary V. Lakshman Reddy said the first tunnel of the Veligonda project had already been completed as also the Nallamala Sagar reservoir by closing the Sunkesula, Gottipadia and Kakarla gaps to impound Krishna water. “Yet, the farmers cannot expect Krishna water to flow into their farms as another ₹4,000 crore is needed for the construction of field channels and resettlement of the oustees,” he said, adding it was unfortunate that only ₹101 crore had been earmarked for the project in the 2023-24 Budget.

A State-level meeting cutting across party-lines would be held in Ongole on March 29 to chalk out plans for a massive agitation to press for early completion of all pending irrigation projects, he said.

The Vedika expressed concern over the reported decision to reduce the height of the Polavaram irrigation project from 45.72 metres to 41.15 metres. “Reducing the height of the project will make it impossible the release of Godavari water under gravity. The Centre alone should bear the cost of the resettlement of the people displaced by the project,” said Mr. Lakshman Reddy.

Congress State vice-president Sripathi Prakasam said that it was the then Congress government which took up the project, costing over ₹5,150 crore. Though over ₹8,100 crore had been spent so far, the project had not seen the light of the day.

“It is unfortunate that the YSRCP government has not paid attention to the completion of the project envisaged to supply irrigation water to 4.47 lakh acres and drinking water to 15 lakh people, even as 85% of the project works were completed by 2019,” CPI district committee member U. Prakasa Rao said.

The delay in the rehabilitation of the evacuees was causing agony to people in the 11 villages facing submergece threat, said CPI(M) Prakasam district secretary Sd. Hanif.

Major irrigation projects including Annamayya reservoir, Pulichintala reservoir and Gundalakamma reservoir lacked proper maintenance due to fund crunch, lamented Forum for Good Governance president M. Nagaeswara Rao.

Ongole Citizens Forum president K.Madhu reminded the State government that there could be no bigger welfare measure than completing all pending irrigation projects on a war-footing.