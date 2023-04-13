Opposition parties slam demolition drive without prior notices to petty traders

April 13, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

VIZIANAGARAM

Demolition drive taken up to remove encroachments in certain places caused uproar among the petty traders in Vizinagaram. As part of the ‘junctions development’ in several places including Ice Factory junction, Vizinagaram Municipal Corporation (VMC) has forcibly removed shops and other ‘encroachments’ in the last couple of days. It took the support from the Police Department to continue the drive in spite of strong resistence from locals and their family members.

Opposition parties slammed Vizinagaram Municipal Corporation for taking up the drive without prior notices to the traders and others concerned. AITUC leader Bugata Ashok alleged that VMC was taking away the livelihood of many people with its ‘’unilateral’ demolition drive in Ice Factory junction, Ring Road and other places. He alleged that one tea shop owner Satyanarayana who tried to end his life with the removal of his shop at ice factory junction was battling for the life in the hospital.

While speaking to The Hindu on Thursday, Aam Admi Party Vizianagaram district convener K. Dayanand demanded that VMC should bear the medical expenses and ensure livelihood in other place for Mr. Satyanarayana.

Human Rights activist Satti Atchireddy said that the officials had no right to remove shops which were not at all causing traffic problems in routes such as Ring Road and others. VMC officials defended their drive and said that the traders had not shifted their shops in spite of many remainders. “Number of vehicles has gone up significantly in Vizianagaram town. The shops which are established on the roads is leading to traffic jams and other problems. The drive was necessary in the larger interests of the people,” said an official.