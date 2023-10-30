HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Opposition parties seek ₹25 lakh compensation for kin of deceased in train accident

TDP, JSP, BJP, AAP leaders console visit accident site and hospitals, console victims

October 30, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu interacting with railway officials at the train accident spot at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district..

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu interacting with railway officials at the train accident spot at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district.. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several opposition parties, including the Telugu Desam Party, the Jana Sena Party and the Aam Admi Party, on Monday, October 30, asked the government to enhance the compensation to ₹25 lakh for the kin of the deceased in the train accident at Kantakapalli of Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

Srikakulam TDP MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu interacted with the injured at the accident spot and urged the government to enhance the compensation to ensure a decent livelihood for the bereaved families.

Former Minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, and Vizianagaram TDP district president Kimidi Nagarjuna consoled the bereaved families.

AAP Vizianagaram district president K. Dayanand alleged that the Union Railway Minister was neglecting the safety of passengers in spite of frequent train accidents.

JSP leader Gurana Ayyalu and others urged the government to announce ₹1 lakh compensation for the passengers who received partial injuries in the accident.

Biju Janata Dal former MP N. Bhaskara Rao enquired about the health condition of the injured.

A BJP delegation led by party State general secretary Kasi Viswanatha Raju and district president N. Eswara Rao consoled the family members at the hospital and asked the medical staff to provide good treatment to them.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.