Opposition parties need to join hands to defeat YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, says Pawan Kalyan

July 18, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The BJP, the TDP and the JSP need to join hands to dethrone the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh, says JSP president Pawan Kalyan.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who was invited for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, told the media in the national capital that a “formidable person (Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) and party (YSRCP) are ruling the State. All opposition parties should come together to fight the ruling YSRCP. I hope all the three parties will join hands for the cause.”

To a question on whether he was in the race for the Chief Minister post, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “Every party feels that the Chief Minister post is theirs. The election results will decide that. It all depends on the strength each party gains in the elections. Now, the priority is to provide stability and development for the people of Andhra Pradesh. The opposition parties need to work in that direction.”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that the incumbent government was plagued by corruption an anarchy.

“The State government is unable to pay salaries to employees in time. It is going for loans at an interest rate of 8% to 10%. The farmers are not getting remunerative prices for their produce. The contractors are refusing to execute works. Law and order is a big issue. The people are concerned about data breach. The village and ward volunteers are gathering sensitive information. It is creating a kind of insecurity among the people. The people are up in arms against the government, and they want a voice to echo their feelings. The JSP is trying to meet their expectations,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.