Opposition parties levelling baseless allegations against Vijaya Sai, alleges YSRCP

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 May 2021 02:20 IST

‘He is striving to develop North Andhra region’

YSR Congress Party city president Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav has said that Opposition parties were levelling baseless allegations regarding party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy's visit to Mudasarlova Park. The park was neglected by the previous government, but it is the YSRCP which came forward to develop it on the lines of Brindavan Gardens of Mysore. But now the members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) are objecting to it, he said.

Similarly, keeping in view the annual Giri Pradakshana, in which a large number of devotees circumambulate the Simhachalam hills, Mr. Vijaya Sai has proposed to develop the walking paths. However the leaders of Opposition parties were politicising it, he alleged.

Mr. Vamsikrishna Srinivas said that Mr. Vijaya Sai has been striving to develop North Andhra region, which was totally neglected by the previous government. The 300-bed COVID-19 Care Centre set up by the YSRCP MP has been serving hundreds of people during the pandemic, he said.

Mr. Vamsikrishna Srinivas said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled almost all the assurances that were made to the people during his padayatra in the two years of the government. He said that welfare schemes being implemented as part of Navaratnalu, have been benefiting all sections of people.