Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh find fault with Jagan’s statement on Vizag as capital 

February 01, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The opposition parties have come down heavily on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his statement that Andhra Pradesh’s capital will soon be shifted to Visakhapatnam.

Leaders of the TDP, the CPI and the CPI(M) on Tuesday pointed out that the Chief Minister’s assertion was nothing but contempt of court.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said that prior to the 2019 elections, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that the capital would be Amaravati, and hence constructed a house there. But, soon after coming to power, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy tried to stoke regional passions in the name of shifting the capital. The Chief Minister should respect the Constitution and stand by his word. The statements were aimed at diverting people’s attention from Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, he alleged.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to fizzle out Amaravati and hence was drawing wicked plans. His statement showed his dictatorial attitude. The Supreme Court did not stay the judgment pronounced by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the capital issue. The State government also withdrew the three-capital Bill, he said.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that the Chief Minister was deceiving the people with his statement that he would shift to Visakhapatnam.

The Supreme Court had refused to stay the High Court judgment, and the case was pending in the apex court. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement was nothing but contempt of court, he said.