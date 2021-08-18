Opposition parties give ‘Chalo Tadepalli’ call

They give 21-day ultimatum for conviction in case pertaining to woman’s murder

The Opposition leaders on Tuesday gave a ‘Chalo Tadepalli’ call, alleging that the police and the State government had failed in curbing atrocities against women.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, accompanied by CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Narreddy Tulasi Reddy, came to Yerrabadu village in Gonegandla mandal to console the mother of Hajira Bi, who was murdered last year. They demanded conviction in this case within 21 days as per the Disha Act. On the first death anniversary of Hajira Bi, representatives of all Opposition parties gathered at her village.

“Despite tall claims being made on the strict enforcement of the Disha Act and popularity of the Disha app, there is no security for women under the YSRCP rule. ,” said Mr. Lokesh.

“The inquiry report pertaining to the case was submitted after four months of crimeand the post-mortem report came after eight months,” he alleged.

The TDP leader questioned the government as to how many convictions were made within 21 days under the Disha Act. “There were close to 500 incidents of attacks on women during the last two years, and the government tried to wash its hands off the case by just giving the family ₹10 lakh, despite the protest by the victim’s mother Begum Bi,” he said.

The Opposition leaders decided to hold a meeting in Vijayawada if there was no conviction in the case within 21 days and then march to Chief Minister’s camp office.