Opposition parties gear up for bandh

Normal life is expected to be thrown out of gear in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts on Friday with the proposed State-wide bandh over the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

CITU State president D. Govinda Rao and other leaders organised a bike rally on Thursday to seek the support of the people for the bandh. CPI leader Bugata Ashok organised a meeting with trade union leaders to make the bandh a success.

Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation’s Vizianagaram Parliamentary wing general secretary Madugula Bhanuprakash said that the party had extended its support to the bandh. He alleged that both the Union and State governments failed to understand the sentiments of the people over the steel plant.

Meanwhile, the police department reviewed the situation and asked opposition leaders not to resort to any unlawful activity. The APSRTC is expected to reduce its services to remote areas. Officials of the RTC sought information from the police department over the impact of the proposed bandh.