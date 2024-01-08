Opposition parties extend support to striking Anganwadi, municipal workers in Andhra Pradesh

January 08, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

A roundtable conference on the ongoing strike by Anganwadi and municipal workers was held on Monday, with delegates demanding the State government to withdraw the Essential. Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) invoked against the Anganwadi workers.

The delegates also demanded the government to hike the wages of Anganwadi workers, salaries of employees of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) and sanctuary workers of municipal bodies.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) had organised the conference here on Monday, which was addressed by the CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Srinivasa Rao, APCC working president Sunkara Padmasri, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) polit bureau member Varla Ramaiah, Jai Bharat National Party president V.V. Lakshmi Narayana and others.

Extending their support to the agitating SSA, Anganwadi and municipal workers, the speakers demanded the State government to address their genuine demands. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was requested to intervene and see that the strike was called off, and their demands were addressed. Else, an action plan would be announced in a day or two, they said.

Anganwadi workers have been agitating since December 12, 2023, while SSA employees have been protesting since December 20. Similarly, the municipal workers have been on strike from December 26.

“The Anganwadi workers extend their services to more than a lakh children and pregnant women across the State. Children belonging to SC, ST and Backward Classes (BC), as well as farmers and working class people, are availing benefits from Anaganwadi centres. The government should increase the wages of Anganwadi workers by ₹1,000 more than what is being paid to their counterparts in Telangana. Also, as per the Supreme Court order, gratuity should be paid to them. Instead of solving their just demands, the government invoked ESMA against them, which is unpardonable. The government also fixed a deadline of January 8 for the workers to rejoin work. It should instead hold talks with the associations to take the issue to a logical conclusion,” the delegates said.

Similarly, the municipal workers have been on strike for the last 15 days. They worked tirelessly through the peak of the pandemic. As per the government’s promise, it should increase the pay for all cadres and should regularise their services, the delegates added.

