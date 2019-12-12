Opposition parties continue protest against hike in bus fare

Activists of the Left parties and Telugu Desam Party staged a demonstrations here on Wednesday in protest against hike in Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation(APSRTC)’s bus fares.

Leading the protest at the Prakasam Bhavan here, Communist Party of India(Marxist) District Secretary P. Anjaneyulu demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision, that has come at a time when the people were already reeling under the increase in prices of all essential commodities, including onions.

The hike could have been avoided had the State government exerted pressure on the Centre to give its due to the State, he said, while CPI(ML) New Democracy District Secretary Ch.Venkateswarlu attributed the losses suffered by the APSRTC to the government’s giving away of profitable routes to private bus operators.

Adding to what they said, CPI District Secretary M.L. Narayana demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy keep his poll promise of keeping the prices low.

Meanwhile, TDP activists led by K. Kusumakumari staged a dharna in front of the RTC bus station, opposing the additional burden to the tune of ₹900 crore per annum imposed on the travelling public. Subsidies extended to various sections of people should be fully reimbursed to the APSRTC by the government, added CPI(ML) District leader V. Koteswara Rao.

They vowed to intensify the stir if the government did not concede their just demand.