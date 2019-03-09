Opposition out to stall A.P. progress: Somireddy

Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Saturday said the Constitution was being violated like never before.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Reddy said leaders from New Delhi to Hyderabad were hell bent on “crushing the State” with the help of an opposition party leader.

Those responsible for the deletion of several lakhs of votes from the electoral rolls in Telangana were trying their hand at repeating the same in Andhra Pradesh as well, the Minster said.

Businessmen from the State were being harassed. Such atrocious incidents were never heard of earlier, the Minister said. Earlier, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy prayed at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Unable to digest the impressive growth rate of 10.5% achieved by the State, several leaders, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to those residing in Lotus Pond (YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad), were conspiring against the people of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy alleged.

The opposition party leaders, fearing defeat should the elections be conducted in a democratic way, were resorting to hatching conspiracies against the State, he alleged.

“We are confident and prepared to face any kind of adversities as we have the blessings of the people,” the Minister said. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should be re-elected if the State were to progress further, he added.