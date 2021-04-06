Opposition out to destablise govt.: Sajjala

GUNTUR

06 April 2021 23:25 IST

He suspects the role of a few ‘influential persons’ at the Centre

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that the TDP, the BJP and the JSP have entered into a secret pact to “obstruct and destabilise” the government with the help of a few influential persons at the Centre, and are desperately trying to win the elections to confront Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Dig at Pawan

Addressing the media at the party central office on Tuesday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that JSP president Pawan Kalyan had no thought process of his own and that his speeches lacked subject.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s political career has ended the moment he announced the boycott of ZPTC and MPTC elections,” he said.

Alleging that the TDP government had left ₹2.6 lakh crore debt, he said the Chief Minister had prioritised the welfare of weaker sections in spite of COVID-19 and financial crisis.

He said people had supported the Chief Minister in the local body elections. “We are confident of winning the Tirupati bypoll too,” he added.

‘False cases against Jagan’

Referring to the remarks of BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar that “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is currently on bail and that he can be jailed any moment,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy questioned, “How is it possible for the BJP leaders to know about it in advance and whether the judiciary is in their hands?”

False cases had been filed against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and he was illegally jailed for 16 months, he alleged.

Citing the “political developments” in the last 10 days, he said Narsapur MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju filing a petition in the CBI court was a part of such developments.

Viveka murder case

On the investigation into the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the SIT constituted by the TDP government had not properly investigated the case.

“The Central investigating agencies are doing their job, and there is no need for the Chief Minister to interfere and influence the process,” he said.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has been questioning the progress of the case, ignoring the fact that he is speaking standing alongside the accused, Adinarayana Reddy,” the YSRCP leader alleged.